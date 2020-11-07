) Mary Gallo, 90, of Akron, Ohio, went to rest in the arms of Jesus November 5, 2020. She was born in Calabria, Italy on September 11, 1930 and arrived at Ellis Island at the age of 7 while on her way to Akron. Mary worked at Weaver Industries for many years, where she was a bus driver. She enjoyed cooking Sunday family dinners, camping, attending her grandkids' sporting events, playing bingo with her friends at Danbury Indpendent Living, and mostly spending time with her family. Mary was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Gallo, son in-law, Ken Bunch, brother, Dominic Pedulla, she will be sadly missed by daughter, Linda (Danny) Campbell; son, Denny (Helga) Gallo; daughter, Carol Bunch; son, Mark (Juanell) Gallo; grandchildren, Adam (Shannon) Campbell, Holly (Erik) Raita, Daniel (Sarah) Campbell, Brandon (Heather) Gallo, Tera Gallo, Vance Gallo, Carrie Crowe, Leah Bunch, Emily (Zach) Grigsby, Mariah Gallo, Elliana Gallo, Gianna Gallo; great grandchildren, Alex, Allison, Nova, Trisun, Mia, Morgan, Nick, AJ, Jaida, Isabella, Aubrey, Myca, Caiden, Johnny, Lailey, Silas; sisters, Josephine, Betty; brother, Frank; nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge. Due to Covid 19 concerns, please expect to wear masks and practice social distancing both at the funeral home and at church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mary's name to Generation Hope Center for mothers and children (Life Changers Outreach).