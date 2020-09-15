1/1
Mary Giffels
Mary Louise Giffels, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept.12, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was preceded in death by James, her husband of 64 years, as well as her brother, William Dillingham. She is survived by daughters, Patricia Graber (Donald), Catherine Vogel (Jeff), Louise, Elizabeth Bidinger (Robert); eight grandchildren, four great- grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. Special thanks to The Fairlawn Village of St. Edwards for their outstanding care and kindness. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The Giffels family will raise a whiskey sour in Mary's memory at the next family shindig. Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Child Society of Akron, P.O. Box 13411, Akron, Ohio 44334 or to The Village of St. Edward's, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn 44333.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
