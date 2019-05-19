Mary Reiheld Gleisinger



Mary Reiheld Gleisinger passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. where she was being cared for by her daughter, Karen.



Mary was born in Akron, Ohio on December 1, 1927. She attended St Sebastian Elementary School, graduated from St. Vincent High School and attended the University of Akron. She relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1963 and later to Dayton, Ohio where she resided for 47 years. Having worked in the banking industry for over 40 years, she was most recently a valued 20 year employee (until age 89) of River Valley Credit Union in Dayton.



Mary dearly loved her family and her dog, Duke. She was an avid sports fan and a voracious reader. She had a quick wit and an understanding heart. Mary will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Abe Balderrama; grandson, Edward Balderrama and granddaughter, Andrea Thuringer (Aaron).



She is survived by her loving sister, Marjorie (Jimmie) Leib; sister-in-law, Jolyan Reiheld and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, Marjorie and Ottmar Reiheld; siblings, David (Eleanor), Martha Schauer (Matt), Richard (Susan), Robert, and brother-in-law, Charles Leib. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date in Akron.