Mary Grace Spada THEN & NOW Mary Grace Spada "Gracie", 86, passed away peacefully August 17, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1932 in Akron to the late Jack and Mary Deluca. Being one of eight children Gracie learned at a young age to care for others and that became the hallmark of her life. Gracie was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and worked at the family restaurant, Deluca's Bizmark, until she married her "one true love" Nick Spada on August 12, 1952. Together they had four children. Gracie later worked at the Brown Derby and Anthe's restaurants, eventually retiring from the Green Schools cafeteria. After retirement, she began working on her family tree and discovered Spring Hill Historic Home in Massillon, Ohio, the family home of her distant cousin, Charity Rotch. There she became a dedicated volunteer working diligently to restore the gardens and grounds. She took such pride in the history of the home. Mom was an avid reader, a skilled seamstress and a wonderful daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Gracie was preceded in death by her sister, Carol; brother, Tom; and her life-long friend, Marian Weber. She will be fondly remembered by her children, Margie (Dave) Mucklow, Mary Jane (Steve) Nelson, Frank (Kelli) Spada, and John (Stephanie) Spada; 12 grandchildren, who she loved to brag about; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jane McShane, Francis Logsdon, Kathleen Backer, Vickie Bravo; brother, Bill DeLuca; and her many special nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Greenview Inn, Absolute Hospice, and to the Duckworth family, for all of their kindness and wonderful care. A gathering of family and friends with a short memorial service will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Memorial contributions can be made in Gracie's name to the Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon, OH 44646. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019