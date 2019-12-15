|
TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Hilda Emery, 96, of Akron, Ohio, slipped away peacefully on a cold and sunny December 11, 2019, and joined her husband, W.C.(Bud) Emery, and her son, Richard Emery, in heaven. She was born on August 21, 1923, to Mary and Joseph Ripp, graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Akron, and married Bud on October 16, 1943. They lived in Copley, Ohio and raised 5 children together. She is survived by her children, Thomas Emery, Susan and Greg Vogelsong, Francie and John Mishler and Patty and Lee Harrison; grandchildren, Christopher, Jacque, Bethani, Amy, Bobby, Kim, Kelly, Josh, Hope, Lindsey and 19 great grandchildren. Mary was a devout Catholic and was known for being loving, frank to a fault, and a wonderful cook and baker. She passed her appreciation of Hungarian Christmas cookies, and their secret family recipes, along to her daughters and granddaughters who called her Granny Mary. She quit driving of her own volition at 94, with a perfect driving record. Her warm and vivacious personality was an inspiration to all who knew her and was a true Pepperidge Farm type of mother. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, where the family will receive friends form 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Please make donations to either St. Vincent de Paul or the homeless ministries of St. Hilary's.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019