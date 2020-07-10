Mary I. Bettler, 95, recently of Delaware, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born to the late William and Florence Ott Farriss in Akron, Ohio, December 21, 1924. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Helen Halsey and brothers, Otto and Robert Farris. Mary has entered into eternity and is reunited with her husband and soulmate, Herman Bettler, as they walk hand in hand. Cherishing precious memories of Mary are those who survive: son, Larry (Linda) Bettler; grandchildren, Michelle, Dustin, and Todd (Heidi) Bettler; great granddaughter, Bentley Bettler; sister, Betty Gross; and brother, William (Carol) Farriss. A gifted, semi-professional pianist, she played for numerous churches during her lifetime and most recently for Chapel Hill Baptist Church. A great honor, Mary truly believed music was her gift to God. She was an avid LeBron James fan and enjoyed the sport of basketball in general. Visitation will be conducted, Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11:00 until the time of service, beginning at noon, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Reverend Katherine Osier will officiate. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. To express your sympathies, Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary's name to a charity of the donor's choice
