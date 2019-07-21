Mary I. Petley



Mary I. Petley, 92, of Akron passed away July 12, 2019 after a battle of age-related illness.



She was preceded in death by many family and friends she loved.



Mom was a very brave woman. She was a strong person who didn't give up easily. She fought until her last painful breath.



We, her surviving children, Cynthia Murphy, Sally (Tom) Dye and Harley Christopher will honor her wishes and lay her to rest privately. May her memory be honored by her grandchildren doing a kindness or good deed for others.



We give a special thanks to her granddaughter, Jennifer for her help with mom's care. We also would like to thank Hospice Aid Chris and Nurse Colleen.



Rest in Peace Mom, your earthly remains will be put to rest but you will live in our hearts forever.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019