Mary I. Vaudrin, 86, went Home to be with Jesus on June 16, 2019. There to meet her was her father, Robert Mick; mother, Myrtle Mick; brothers, Robert, Jennis, Forest, and George Mick; as well as her sisters, Eula Hamrick, Glendlene Carpenter, and Beulah Mick. Left behind to treasure her memories are sisters, Myrtle "Peggy" Barnett, and Hazel (Rod) Beckman; and special friend, George Bennett. Although Mary was never blessed with children of her own, she had several nieces and nephews left to treasure her memories. Mary will always be remembered for her poetry, a wonderful sense of humor, and her love of family. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to all of the caring staff at Bath Creek Estates and Summa Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.