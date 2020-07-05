) Peters Mary Irene (Roe) Peters left us peacefully on June 26, 2020. She was born in 1923 in Blackhorse, Ohio. Mary graduated from Workman/Stow High in 1941 and where she was a resident the majority of her life. She was the oldest and the last of the four children of Charles and Ruth Roe. She grew up during the Depression and spent the first years of her adult life doing her part in the war effort. One of the greatest generation, she wound armatures to supply electric motors in support of the troops. She loved to go dancing and frequented the area dance halls. When asked to sing, her go to song was "Three Little Fishies" Andrew Sister style. She met and later wed Robert W. Peters on March 25, 1955 in a Blizzard at the Round Church in Stow and they shared fifty-six years together. Their first dates were at Barberton Speedway and she enjoyed watching car racing from then on. She is survived by a son, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She blessed all who knew her for she would do anything for them. Being such a caring soul, she left no detail unaddressed and always did her best. Mary took to heart that cleanliness is godliness and always kept an immaculate home no matter how modest. She was humble and had great humility and forged ahead through life with unwavering perseverance. There are many sayings that Mary thought very much of and a few are shared in the following: "Our days are happier when we give people a bit of our heart instead of a piece of our mind." "Instead of putting others in their place, put yourself in their place." "Like a rubber band the truth weakens the more it is stretched." "A grudge is one thing that never gets better when it is nursed." "Blessed is he that expects nothing for he shall never be disappointed." "An optimist is one who makes the best of it when he gets the worst of it." "Look at work as something you get to do, not something you got to do." "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." "A conscience is what hurts when everything else feels good." "People who care are the people who share." "The most powerful water in the world is tears." "Put your will in neutral so God can shift you."







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store