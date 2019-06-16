Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Mary J. Abt

Mary J. Abt Obituary
Mary J. Abt

WOOSTER - Mary J. Abt, age 91, passed away on June 13, 2019. Born on July 14, 1927 in Akron, OH to the late William and Dorothy (Gerberich) Rossiter, she was a resident of Wooster for the past 11 years, previously of Doylestown, OH for 48 years. Mary retired after 26 years in the banking industry from National City Bank and attended St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wooster. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she was devoted to her family. Preceded in death by her son, Kenneth; sister, Geraldine Lambright, she is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert; sons, Robert (Teresa) of Prescott, AZ, John (Jeannette Durkalski) of Fredericksburg, OH; daughter, Michelle (Howard) Genet of Wooster; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; daughter in-law, Kathy Hauck of Massillon; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 527 Beall Ave., Wooster, OH, 44691 with Father Stephen Moran, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH, 44691. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
