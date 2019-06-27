Mary J. Butcher



TALLMADGE -- Mary J. Butcher, 87, went to be with The Lord, June 25, 2019, to join her husband on what would have been their 65th anniversary. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she moved to Tallmadge in 1959. Mary worked at the Maranatha Bookstore for 10 years. She was a long time member of Goodyear Hts. Presbyterian and Stow Presbyterian churches where she served as a Deacon, attended Bible Study Group and taught Sunday School.



She enjoyed golfing and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ian; parents, John and Elizabeth Metcalfe. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sandie Learn of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Drew (Andrea) Learn of Chicago, and Brittany Learn of Stow and her great grandson, Arlington James Learn; sister-in-law, Cathy Butcher of Toronto, Ontario.



The family would like to thank Heather Helfer, Dana Grey, Megan Neely, the U.S. Renal Care in Kent and Summa Hospice for all the love and care they gave Mary.



Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle), with services to follow at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Stanley officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , www.Kidney.org, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.