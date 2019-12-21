|
On December 29, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, Mary J. Fazl was born to the union of James and Leola (Lewis) Bloom. Affectionately known as "G-Ma", by her lovely grandchildren. Mary passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 63 at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Mary Jane grew up in Akron, where she graduated from John R. Buchtel High School in 1975. She was previously employed at Ohio Concrete Construction and after 26 years of service with Ken Ganley Toyota subsequently retired as a result of her illness. She loved gardening and landscaping and received four Keep Akron Beautiful Awards over the years. Preceding Mary in death were her parents, James and Leola Bloom; sister, Olivia Bloom; special uncle and aunt, Willie and Ethel Bloom; and mother-in-law, Jacqueline Fazl. Left to cherish Mary's memory is her devoted husband, James Fazl, Sr.; sons, James Kenneth Roberson Jr. "Goldie" of Akron, OH and James Fazl Jr., of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Patrice Long of Akron, OH; grandsons, Brandon Xavier Roberson of Red Springs, NC, Kingston Allen Michael James of Akron, OH and James Fazl III "TJ" of Cleveland, OH; granddaughters, Jalynn Marie Roberson of Red Springs, NC, Maliyah Fazl of Cleveland, OH, Harlowe Marie Miller, of Akron, OH and Sage Fazl, of Norfolk, VA; brothers, David (Debbie) Bloom of Hannah, SC, and Phillip (Nancy) Bloom of Silver Springs, MD; sister, Carol Bloom of Akron, OH; father-in-law, Ibrahim Fazl, Sr., brother-in-law, Ibrahim (Mei) Fazl, Jr., Julian Fazl, all of Cleveland, OH; sister-in-law, Maryam Fazl, of N. Ridgeville, OH; host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special loving friends, Gwen (Henry) Lewis and Gisele Ponder. Homegoing Celebration will be held 12 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Elder Henry Lewis eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1560 Onondago Ave., Akron,, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 21, 2019