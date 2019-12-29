|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary Jane Belknap, 96, passed away December 27, 2019. Mary attended high school in Columbia, Mo. and was a graduate of Hickman High School in 1941. She attended the University of Missouri majoring in home economics. She worked for Mc Donald Aircraft in St. Louis, Mo. as a draftsman in 1944 and was a secretary for 11 years at the First Christian Church of Cuyahoga Falls. Mary and her husband Clarence enjoyed traveling and tours to Europe, Hawaii, the Holy Land, British Isles, Nova Scotia, and cruises on the St. Lawrence River and the Panama Canal. Mary enjoyed league bowling for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Colonist, the Colonial Dames, and First United Methodist Church of Akron. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Martha Shock; sister, Frances M. Henry and her husband Clarence in 2018. She is survived by her nephews, Stephen (Maxine) Henry and Dale (Mary Standifer) Henry and niece, Deborah (Nick) Houk. Friends may call one hour prior to a 11 AM funeral service on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Mo. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron, OH 44308. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019