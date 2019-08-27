|
|
Mary Jane Bragg THEN AND NOW Mary Jane Bragg, 79, of Boston Heights, OH passed away on August 23, 2019 at Western Reserve Hospital following a 15 year battle with Alzheimers Disease. She was born on October 20, 1939 in Eccles, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Macie J Burelson and Edgar D Kromer. On June 20, 1959, she married James R. Bragg, together they shared 60 years of marriage. She graduated from Hudson High school in 1957. She was an active member of Boston Heights Friends Church. She made beautiful quilts, and was the best cook in the family. She was an excelent home maker and gardener. She loved nature. She was a nurturing caregiver to many young and old. She was preceded in death by her son, James Roger Bragg Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Jane Johnson, Barbara Ann Vislosky; grand sons, James Thomas Vislosky and Roger Alexander Vislosky and brother, David D. Kromer. Acknowledgements to care givers Christopher and Nicholas Mencini. An open house will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. with a service by Dan Page at 4 p.m. at The Octagon Shelter, Cuyahoga Valley National Park 801 Truxell Rd. Peninsula, OH 44264. In lieu of flowers dontations may be made to , and the SPCA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019