Mary Jane Cox
1935 - 2020
) Mary Jane Speed Cox, Loving Mother, Nannie, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully in her home on August 29,2020. She was born in Tarrytown, New York on November 6, 1935 to Ward J. Speed and Ella York Speed. Mary Jane lived each day to the fullest and traveled everyday to share time with her many friends. She never missed an opportunity to go to a dance or shop. Mary Jane's strong-minded, vibrant personality was present even in her last few hours with us. She was an active member of Sons of Hermann Social Club and Polish Legion of American Veterans. Mary Jane was preceded in death by longtime partner, Fred Heiselman; sister, Ella Mae Speed Phillips (James); great friend, Francis, when together "Thelma & Louise"; She was Mom to: James H Cox Jr. (Lisa); Nannie to: Jerrad Logan Cox, Dalton James Cox; Aunt to: James T Phillips Jr. (Joan), Sue Phillips Watson (Bill); Great friend: too many to name. Also survived by many friends and family in Ontario, Canada. She was very fortunate to have countless people that cared about her and she loved them all immensely. Our family is grateful for all the love and support we have been provided. Special thanks to Summa Hospice and FirstLight Home Care for providing support to our family which enabled, us to bring Mary Jane to her home as one of her final wishes. Mary Jane will be laid to rest in Ogdensburg, New York; Foxwood Memorial Park to be reunited with her sister, Ella Mae. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice or the National Cancer Society. Private services will be held at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
