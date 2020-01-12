Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Fonner


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Fonner Obituary
Mary Jane Fonner, 93, of Barberton, went home on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 after a period of declining health. Mary Jane was born Feb. 17, 1926 in Creston to the late Welker and Mabel (Hostetler) Pinkley and attended Creston High School. Over the years she had worked as a caregiver and done home cleaning and was a member of the Church of God. Surviving are her daughter, Betty Myers of Barberton; granddaughters, Michele Scupholm and Theresa Ulrich; her husband, Jake Gmerek; her great-granddogs and great-grandcats; sisters, Grace Steele and Esther Stahl both of Creston; a brother, Roger Pinkley of Arizona; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Fonner on Oct. 10, 1981. Services will be Tuesday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with Pastor Randy Baker officiating. Burial will be in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -