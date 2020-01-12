|
|
Mary Jane Fonner, 93, of Barberton, went home on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 after a period of declining health. Mary Jane was born Feb. 17, 1926 in Creston to the late Welker and Mabel (Hostetler) Pinkley and attended Creston High School. Over the years she had worked as a caregiver and done home cleaning and was a member of the Church of God. Surviving are her daughter, Betty Myers of Barberton; granddaughters, Michele Scupholm and Theresa Ulrich; her husband, Jake Gmerek; her great-granddogs and great-grandcats; sisters, Grace Steele and Esther Stahl both of Creston; a brother, Roger Pinkley of Arizona; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Fonner on Oct. 10, 1981. Services will be Tuesday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with Pastor Randy Baker officiating. Burial will be in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020