Mary Jane Hammond, 95, died May 5, 2020. She was born in College Grove, Tenn.. During WWII she was a secretary for the Tennessee Eastman Corporation where she met and married Charles H. Hammond. They moved to Akron where he was an engineer with the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. She was a homemaker, a member of the DAR, AARP and Greentown Prime Timers. She attended First United Methodist Church, Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings; she is survived by sister-in-law, Frances Jordan; son, Dr. Charles H. Hammond, Jr. (Mary Jo); daughter, Janice M. Kobb (Charles); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tenn. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Red Cross, the Children's Concert Society of Akron or a charity of one's choice. To read the complete obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.