Mary Jane Hammond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Hammond, 95, died May 5, 2020. She was born in College Grove, Tenn.. During WWII she was a secretary for the Tennessee Eastman Corporation where she met and married Charles H. Hammond. They moved to Akron where he was an engineer with the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. She was a homemaker, a member of the DAR, AARP and Greentown Prime Timers. She attended First United Methodist Church, Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings; she is survived by sister-in-law, Frances Jordan; son, Dr. Charles H. Hammond, Jr. (Mary Jo); daughter, Janice M. Kobb (Charles); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tenn. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Red Cross, the Children's Concert Society of Akron or a charity of one's choice. To read the complete obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved