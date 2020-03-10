Home

Mary Jane Kasner


1924 - 2020
Mary Jane Kasner, 96, of Wadsworth, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Altercare Wadsworth. Mary Jane was born February 2, 1924 in Barberton, Ohio to Joseph and Claira Shaffer Scanlon. She married Paul Edward Kasner. He passed on June 2, 2002. Mary Jane worked for Acme Grocery Company for over 30 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing and she loved to walk. Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her children, Ronald P. (Charlotte) of Wadsworth and John E. (Rene) Kasner of Doylestown; grandchildren, Bill, Scott, Nichole and Vinnie and great-grandchildren, Gerry, Carlee, Camryn, Arianna, Beau, Lexi, Brooklyn and Kayden. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter, Christine and her brothers and sisters. Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville is assisting the family with arrangements. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice at 339 E. Maple St. #115, North Canton, OH 44720.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
