) Phillips Mary Jane (Fugo) Phillips, age 65, died December 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with Appendix Cancer and COPD, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Akron, Ohio November 9, 1954. Mary Jane retired from Kent State University, Kent Campus, Office of Global Education. She enjoyed meeting students from other countries and learning about their country and culture. Mary Jane also worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in Akron, Brecksville, and Canton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Fugo, Rose M. (Cerasuolo) Fugo; father and mother-in-law, Holland E. Phillips and Ann M. Phillips whom she loved as her own parents; sister, Barbara Fugo, and sister-in-law, Janet Kozar; grandparents, Giuseppe and Frances (Passantina) Fugo, and Giuseppe and Rosaria Cerasuolo; paternal aunts and uncles, Mary (Joseph) Lehosit, Annie (Brahm) Malone, and Carmella (James) Sirianni, and uncles, George (Katheryn) and second wife Shirley, Julius (Dorothy), Anthony (Lena), Louis (Monica), Sam (Bea); maternal aunts and uncles, Angeline, Jennie (Joseph) Plovock, Maria Markley, Tony, Donald, Frank, Roger (Margaret), and Joseph. Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Phillips; and children, Megan Phillips, Robert (Robby) Phillips of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; uncle and aunt, Vincent (Jimmy) Joann Fugo of Abingdon, VA; and many cousins, and friend, Cathy Vallosio. Special thanks to Dr. John Sassano, Dr. Mehool Patal, Dr. Hitesh Makkar, Dr. Greg Manson, and the Staff of Western Reserve Hospital Infusion Center. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron, where a Memorial service will start at 11 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held later at Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Access (EMPOWERING HOMELESS WOMEN), 230 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303, Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019