Mary Jean Cunningham, 91, of Green, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, in her sleep Friday, October 11, 2019. Mary will always be remembered as being young at heart and child-like in happiness. Having never married, she spent her life helping anyone in need until she was no longer able, due to ill health. She loved having a good car and was always in the driver's seat chauffeuring those in need to appointments, shopping or just out for a fun time, including time with children. She outlived most of those she helped over the years but was never without many friends from all the places she worked beginning at O'Neil's, Fairlawn Lanes, Cap N Cork Drive Thru and Party Line Beverage. Mary was a good bowler and spent many years on teams. After the teams were done it was on to the polka dances and beer with friends. Always happy, always helpful, always young at heart. She was preceded in death by her dad and mom; brothers, Floyd and Rich Cunningham; and her sister-in-law, Betty Cunningham. She is survived by brother, Clarence; sister-in-law, Patsy; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews. We want to thank Jackson Ridge Care Center for their excellent care of Mary during the years she was there. A very special thank you to Rob. The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mary's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019