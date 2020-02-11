|
Mary Jo Hromco, 72, of Akron, Ohio, passed away after a long illness with Alzheimer's on February 5, in Dublin, Ohio. Mary Jo was born in Akron, Ohio on August 13, 1947, daughter to the late Joseph and Marie Abdoo. Mary Jo was preceded in death by husband, Anthony Hromco. She is survived by her daughter, Juliette Goldstein; son, Douglas Hromco; brother, Tom Abdoo; and four grandchildren who adored her. A graduate of The University of Akron, Mary Jo dedicated her career to teaching in the Akron Public Schools, first as a math teacher and finally as a computer science teacher before retirement. In her free time Mary Jo enjoyed spending time with friends and family, being with her grandchildren and traveling. Services will be held at Our Lady Of Cedars Church (507 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio) on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary Jo Hromco to The , . Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020