Mary Jo Kun
DOYLESTOWN -- Our sweet mother, Mary Jo Kun, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on February 10, 1933 to Joseph and Elizabeth Eigenbrod, and graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. Mary Jo was a resident of Doylestown for the past 55 years where she loved raising her family. She worked as Registrar at the Barberton Health Department and retired in 1999, staying close to many of her co-workers who became her friends. She enjoyed traveling with her sister and daughters, cooking amazing Hungarian meals, and most importantly spending time with her family. She made friends easily and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was a treasured friend and beloved by everyone who knew her. She was an active member of Emanuel United Church of Christ for over 50 years where she participated in all aspects of the church community. She was preceded in death by husband, Alex; parents, and sister, Evelyn Braman Burroway. She is survived by her five daughters, Valerie (Paul) Cordray, Karen (Greg) Foster, Julie (Randy) Huckriede, Carla (Suranjan) Shome, and Kristen (Steve) Robison. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meredith (Matt) Wagers, Erin (Nathan) Miller, Lauren (Chris) Formet, Alana (Louis) Fischer, Corrinne (Anthony) Walker, Alex (Katie) Huckriede, Julianna Huckriede, Maya, Owen and Ava Shome, and Josephine Robison; great-grandchildren, Nora and Oliver Miller, Alexa Foster-Bishop, Aliyah Fischer, Amari Walker and Olivia and Sienna Huckriede; numerous nieces and a nephew. Lastly, she leaves her ornery cat, Tanny, who will miss snuggling and entertaining her. She was our best friend, guiding star and the center of our universe. We will miss her and love her forever. A private service will be held by the family at Emanuel United Church of Christ. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where Mary Jo will be reunited with her beloved husband, Alex. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emanuel United Church of Christ, 16 Eastern Rd., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Committal
02:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
