) Mary Jo (Seikel) Mellody, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center surrounded by her children. Mary Jo was born in Akron, OH to Dr. George Seikel and Lucile (Riley) Seikel Mellody on July 17 1931. Her family were honorary founding members of St. Sebastian Parish, where she graduated from grade school. She attended St. Vincent High School where she met her future husband. She graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in elementary education and a masters in Reading. Mary Jo taught first grade and was a substitute teacher. Mary Jo had lifelong friends from St. Sebastian, St. Vincent, and Theta Phi Alpha. Mary Jo married John Mellody on January 2 1954 at St. Sebastian Church. They had ten children one of whom (Robert Girard) died in infancy. Mary Jo is survived by nine children: Mary Ann Lambert; Sister Kathleen Cordis Mellody VHM; John (Elaine) Mellody; Sister Maria Anna (Patricia) Mellody SSCJ; Carolyn (Paul) Sutter; James (Diane) Mellody; Sister Mary Johanna (Susan) Mellody O.P.; Barbara Blanco and friend Brad Bolinger; and Jean Horvath; nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents and her brothers George R. Seikel and John J Seikel. Mary Jo was a very devout Catholic and she and her husband were Benedictine Oblates for over 50 years. Mary Jo served terms as president of the Diocesan chapter of the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW) and the local Christ Child Society and Parliamentary Law Society. She was the NCCW Summit Regional Council Woman of the Year in 1992. She and her mother founded the funeral Circle at St. Sebastian Parish and was a member of the Sanctuary Society. From every group she maintained friendships throughout her life. Her last year she lived at the Village at St. Edwards where some of these many friends shared daily meals. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday December 14 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, where procession will begin. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44321 on Friday, December 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Child Society of Akron P.O. Box 13411, Akron, OH 44334-8811 or http://christchildsocietyakron.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019