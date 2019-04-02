Mary Jo Raynor (Calabria)



WOOSTER -- Mary Jo Raynor, age 83, of Wadsworth, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care in Canal Fulton, following an extended battle with Alzheimer's.



Mary Jo was born on September 11, 1934, in Wooster, Ohio, to the late Dominic and Theresa (Angelo) Calabria.



She graduated from Rittman High School and worked as a Receptionist for Westfield Insurance Company for over 25 years.



Mary was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Wadsworth.



Surviving are three sons, Steven Raynor of NC, Michael (Roseanne) Raynor of NJ, Jeff Raynor of Wooster; daughter, Michelle Raynor of Wadsworth; five grandchildren, Dean Raynor of NJ, Emily Raynor of NJ, Alexis Raynor of NC, Brianna Raynor of Wooster, and Jared Raynor of New Zealand; two great grandchildren; brother, Tom Calabria of Rittman; and sister, Cynthia (Richard) Faust of San Diego, Calif.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Calabria.



Per Mary Jo's request, private family services will be held at a later date.



Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary