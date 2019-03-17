|
Mary Jo White
MUNROE FALLS -- Mary Jo White, 51, passed away March 10, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifelong area resident, and had been employed with Arbors of Fairlawn.
Mary loved her family and friends with all her heart. She had such a contagious laugh and beautiful smile. Preceded in death by her father, Bert Dickerson, she is survived by husband, Robert White; son, Dustin White; mother, Lucile Dickerson; sister, Joan Dickerson; brothers, Mike Dickerson and John (Beth) Dickerson, and many nieces and nephews.
Pastor Cary Wadle will conduct service Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 315 Graham Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019