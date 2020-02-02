Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joan Wilkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joan Wilkinson Obituary
Mary Joan Wilkinson, 89, of Mogadore, Ohio, passed away on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Ruth Reed, she had one brother, the late Marvin Reed. She graduated from Owasa Schools, earned a two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College, and finished her degree at Kent State University. Most of her career was spent teaching third grade in the Lake Local Schools system until she retired in 1994. Predeceased by her husband, Don, she is survived by her children, Ila Snyder, Lance Wilkinson (Vicki), Lori Ditchkus; her grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Snyder, Mindy Wilkinson, Deanne (Derek) Deneke, Cassidy and Henry Ditchkus. Throughout her retirement, Mary Jo enjoyed keeping in touch with family, friends, and former students and talked with many of them regularly. Per her request there will be no calling hours. Cremation has already taken place. Memorials may be sent to a . To share a memory or send a condolence, visit the tribute wall at www.hopkinslawver.com. (Hopkins Lawver, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -