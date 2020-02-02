|
Mary Joan Wilkinson, 89, of Mogadore, Ohio, passed away on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Ruth Reed, she had one brother, the late Marvin Reed. She graduated from Owasa Schools, earned a two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College, and finished her degree at Kent State University. Most of her career was spent teaching third grade in the Lake Local Schools system until she retired in 1994. Predeceased by her husband, Don, she is survived by her children, Ila Snyder, Lance Wilkinson (Vicki), Lori Ditchkus; her grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Snyder, Mindy Wilkinson, Deanne (Derek) Deneke, Cassidy and Henry Ditchkus. Throughout her retirement, Mary Jo enjoyed keeping in touch with family, friends, and former students and talked with many of them regularly. Per her request there will be no calling hours. Cremation has already taken place. Memorials may be sent to a . To share a memory or send a condolence, visit the tribute wall at www.hopkinslawver.com. (Hopkins Lawver, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020