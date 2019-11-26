Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
(330) 425-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Twinsburg
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY NAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JOANN NAGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JOANN NAGLE Obituary
Mary Joann Nagle Mary Joann Nagle (nee Finn), age 75 of Twinsburg passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of William A. Nagle; loving mother of John Rosenlieb, Denise (Carl) Rommel and the late Linda Orth and Neal Rosenlieb; dear grandmother of Erin, James, Billy, Danielle, Jackie and Jesse; great-grandmother of three and sister of James (Kathy) Finn, Denny (Betty) Finn, Kathy (Bob) Gilliard, Ray (the late Jean) Finn, Albert Finn and the late Mary (Ron) Wantz. Joann loved genealogy, sewing, crocheting and most of all family. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 9819 Darrow Road (corner of Rt. 91 and Post Road), Twinsburg, OH (330) 425-2244 where funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Twinsburg EMS or to Hospice of the Western Reserve. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -