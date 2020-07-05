(Mary Jo) Mary Josephine Stasell (Mary Jo) passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2020 in Arroyo Grande, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Guthrie and Mary McCallister; her husband of 58 years, Robert Hamrin Stasell; and her grandson Robert "Bobby" James Stasell. She is survived by her loving family, including son, Jeffrey Robert Stasell; daughter-in-love Katie Stasell; grandson, Jeffrey Ryan Stasell and wife Kelly Stasell; great-grandchildren Jack Ryan Stasell and Stevie Elle Stasell; and many dear friends in Akron and California. Mary Jo was born in Marion County, Ohio on March 18th, 1927. She spent her formative years in rural Marion County, where she loved her horses and lambs. Father Earl raised grand champion sheep, Arabian horses and quarter horses in Ohio and Scotland. She attended Ohio State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism. While at Ohio State, she began her career in journalism, hosting a late-night radio show on WOSU, the "Candy Cane Show". Mary Jo was a pioneer as a young woman in radio and newspaper journalism. She worked in various journalist, broadcaster, editor, and supervisory positions at WOSU in Columbus, WAKR in Akron, the Columbus Dispatch, and the Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette. Mary Jo and Bob were married on August 27th, 1950, and embarked on their journey for Bob to finish his education in Mechanical Engineering and Agricultural Engineering at the University of Illinois. Upon graduation, they moved to Akron, Ohio as Bob started his career at Firestone, then later Goodyear Tire & Rubber, fulfilling various engineering and management positions until his retirement in 1985. The Ohio State vs. Illinois rivalry in the home brought many great memories with family and friends. Mary Jo enjoyed professional and philanthropic endeavors throughout her full and wonderful life. She served on countless Boards and charitable positions; among them the Women's Auxiliary Board of Summit County Children Services; Akron Symphony Guild; Coach House Theater Board; Tuesday Musical Board, the Women's Committee of the University of Akron, and more. She cherished her Scottish heritage, and was a member of the Mayflower Society and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Bob and Mary Jo created many cherished memories and friendships through memberships at Akron Women's City Club (AWCC), Fairlawn Country Club, and Turkeyfoot Island Club. In 2019, Mary Jo was honored as the longest standing member at Turkeyfoot, over 55 years! She and Bob greatly enjoyed travelling, and organized trips through the AWCC in partnership with her dear friends at Chima Travel. Mary Jo and Bob visited over 90 different countries abroad and she led semi-annual Broadway trips to New York City for over 35 years. Mary Jo Stasell's life was full and rich. Her love of family and friends, charitable nature, strong resolve in all things, and zest for experiencing life was cherished by all who knew her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store