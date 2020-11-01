1/
Mary Julia Farkas
1919 - 2020
) My mother, Mary Farkas, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was the "World's Best Mother". You may now make new nominations for the title. Mary J. Farkas, 101 years old, of Canal Fulton was born May 24, 1919 in Akron to the late John and Barbara Papp. She had been an area resident much of her life graduating from Akron East High School. She retired from Firestone after working there many years. Mary was a member of Manchester Christian Church, and she volunteered for 7000 hours at a hospital in Spring Hills, Florida. She was very athletic and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and tennis. She loved to cook and loved people. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Farkas and brother, Ernest Papp. Mary is survived by her son, Robert Farkas. Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. She will be inurned with her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
