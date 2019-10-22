Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Brady Obituary
) After gracefully fighting cancer, Mary, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 18, 2019. Mary was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a 1983 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She attended the University of Akron where she earned her Bachelor's in Accounting. Mary worked for the F.W. Albrecht Grocery Company for 14 years, starting as a cashier and working her way up to the Main Office, leaving the company in 1994 to live out her dream job as a homemaker and stay at home mom. She volunteered at Woodridge Local Schools for 18 years in the library. Mary loved the beach and vacationed at Ocean Isle with her family for 26 years. She enjoyed spending time in nature, listening to music, walking her Yellow Lab, and enjoying a good beer with her husband. She will always be remembered for her smile, her warmth and her kind heart. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard J. (Mac) McMillin, her aunt, Betty Ferrante, and cousin in-law, Linda Ferrante. Mary is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Brian; daughter, Lauren; son, Scotty and Labrador Retriever, Macy; mother, Barbara L. (Thomas) McMillin; brother, Matt McMillin, his wife Jenny and their children, Marshall, Miles and Mason; brother Scott McMillin, his wife Amy and their children, Madeline and Bryson; father and mother in-law, Charles and Annette Brady; brother in-law, Chip and wife Sue; sister in-law Nanci (Schlabig) and husband David, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (1905 Portage Trail) and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary and 91.3 The Summit - two of Mary's favorite organizations. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com. The Brady family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing team of doctors, surgeons, nurses, and others at the Cleveland Clinic who gave such amazing care to our beloved Mary - we know you loved her like we do.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now