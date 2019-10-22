|
|
) After gracefully fighting cancer, Mary, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 18, 2019. Mary was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a 1983 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She attended the University of Akron where she earned her Bachelor's in Accounting. Mary worked for the F.W. Albrecht Grocery Company for 14 years, starting as a cashier and working her way up to the Main Office, leaving the company in 1994 to live out her dream job as a homemaker and stay at home mom. She volunteered at Woodridge Local Schools for 18 years in the library. Mary loved the beach and vacationed at Ocean Isle with her family for 26 years. She enjoyed spending time in nature, listening to music, walking her Yellow Lab, and enjoying a good beer with her husband. She will always be remembered for her smile, her warmth and her kind heart. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard J. (Mac) McMillin, her aunt, Betty Ferrante, and cousin in-law, Linda Ferrante. Mary is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Brian; daughter, Lauren; son, Scotty and Labrador Retriever, Macy; mother, Barbara L. (Thomas) McMillin; brother, Matt McMillin, his wife Jenny and their children, Marshall, Miles and Mason; brother Scott McMillin, his wife Amy and their children, Madeline and Bryson; father and mother in-law, Charles and Annette Brady; brother in-law, Chip and wife Sue; sister in-law Nanci (Schlabig) and husband David, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (1905 Portage Trail) and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary and 91.3 The Summit - two of Mary's favorite organizations. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com. The Brady family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing team of doctors, surgeons, nurses, and others at the Cleveland Clinic who gave such amazing care to our beloved Mary - we know you loved her like we do.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019