Mary K. Clevenger


1926 - 2020
) HUDSON -- Mary K. (Wallace) Clevenger, 93, of Hudson and formerly of Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake, passed away April 4, 2020. Mary K. was born on August 8, 1926 in Vincennes, Indiana; the daughter of the late George and Mary Esther Goodykoontz. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, dedicating her life to her family. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to her parents; Mary K. was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert F. Wallace and Dick Clevenger, and her siblings. She will be dearly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Karen of Stow, Rick and Mary of Stow; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mike Patrick of Cedarville, MI; grandchildren, Paul (Paula) Wallace, Mark (Gretchen Elsner) Wallace, Rob (Nicole) Wallace, Ryan Wallace (Kelly Dugan, fiance), Evan Wallace, Julie McCready and Scott (Kelli) Graul; 8 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary K.'s honor to First United Methodist Church's organ fund, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
