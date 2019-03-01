Mary K Paxton (Raiguel)



Mary K. Paxton, 95, passed away February 25, 2019.



Born in Metz, W.Va., she lived most of her life in the Akron and Tallmadge area. Mary worked as a Rosie the Riveter at Goodyear during the war and worked at many area golf courses; most recently at Maplecrest Golf with son-in-law, Superintendent, Ed Ashton. Golfed in her eighties with the Mogadore Moose league, more notably played for 50 plus years with many great ladies in their Goodyear league. Mary managed Goodyear youth Golf and Bowling leagues. She coached woman and youth at Mayfair (Whitey Phillips), Sunny Hill (Jack Trier), Pixie Springs (Jenior/Ranieri) and Maplecrest (Mary Herrick). Mary was a lifelong member of the Akron Turner Club and the recipient of the "Red Top Hat" award from the American Turner National Golfers.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Paxton II; parents, Wonderly and Ella P. Hayes Raiguel; sisters, Margaret Conley and Virginia Brown; brother, Albert Raiguel, son-in-law, Ed Ashton and most recently her favorite son, John Richard Paxton III. Mary is survived by her daughter, Janice Ashton (Eric Raber) of Brimfield; favorite daughter-in-law, Linda Paxton of Akron; grandchildren, Amy and



Andrew Ashton, Jason Guseman, Kim Ryan Guseman; great-grandchildren aka up and coming golfers, Bay and Riles, and nieces Anne, Joyce and Dolores.



Gathering will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Akron Turner Club, 547 Munroe Falls Rd., Tallmadge. Cremation has taken place. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary