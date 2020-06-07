On May 23, 2020 Mom gained freedom from Alzheimer/Dementia. Her daughter, Nora was able to bring her home to spend her final days with her, son, Leo; and the grand-fur babies. Mom was born on November 3, 1931 to Thomas and Catherine (Zimmerman) Gerraghty. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and Hamel Actual Business College. For over 30 years Mom worked and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co, where she was a paralegal in the Patent Dept. Her greatest joy in retirement were her grandchildren, traveling and get- togethers with her St. Vincent friends of over 80 years and breakfasts with her Goodyear retiree friends. Mom is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Gerraghty; sisters, Rita Fitzgerald and Geraldine Graf. She is survived by her son, Leo Jr; daughter, Nora; grandchildren, Caitlin Usberghi, RosaLia and John Stadler, numerous nieces and nephews. WE LOVE YOU MOM! The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of St. Edward, especially Chris Stallworth, and Kindred Hospice, especially Liz, Heidi and Ray. Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held 10am Saturday, June 13th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or St. Vincent Church.