Mary K. Stadler
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 23, 2020 Mom gained freedom from Alzheimer/Dementia. Her daughter, Nora was able to bring her home to spend her final days with her, son, Leo; and the grand-fur babies. Mom was born on November 3, 1931 to Thomas and Catherine (Zimmerman) Gerraghty. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and Hamel Actual Business College. For over 30 years Mom worked and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co, where she was a paralegal in the Patent Dept. Her greatest joy in retirement were her grandchildren, traveling and get- togethers with her St. Vincent friends of over 80 years and breakfasts with her Goodyear retiree friends. Mom is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Gerraghty; sisters, Rita Fitzgerald and Geraldine Graf. She is survived by her son, Leo Jr; daughter, Nora; grandchildren, Caitlin Usberghi, RosaLia and John Stadler, numerous nieces and nephews. WE LOVE YOU MOM! The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of St. Edward, especially Chris Stallworth, and Kindred Hospice, especially Liz, Heidi and Ray. Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held 10am Saturday, June 13th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron 44303. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or St. Vincent Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved