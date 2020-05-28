Mary K. Walsh
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBERTON -- Mary Kathryn "Katie" Walsh, 84, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at her residence. She was born October 23, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to Jennie Mae (Nagle) and James Powell. Katie attended Wadsworth High School and was a Class of 1953 graduate of Barberton High School. She married Harold, the love of her life in 1953 and they enjoyed 65 happy years together. Katie worked for several banks in Barberton, and the last several years at Key Bank where she was known as Mary, only her family called her Katie. She loved Casino trips and other bus excursions with the Local Senior Citizens. Katie also had a passion for playing cards and not many bested her in Euchre. Katie and Harold enjoyed camping, early on with their 3 daughters tent camping eventually moving up to a travel trailer exploring nearby parks and later still an excursion that included many western states. Later in life they camped with friends at Whispering Pines Camp Ground. Katie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, and she also was an active member of AARP in nearby Coventry. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters. She was also preceded in death by husband, Harold J. in 2019 and her daughter, Kathy in 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (George) Irwin of Doylestown and Cheryl (Joseph) Kendron of Wadsworth. Katie also was blessed with several grandchildren that she loved dearly, grandson, Matthew (John) Irwin; great grandsons, Henry Hoover, Brady Hoover and Owen Hoffman; great, great grandson, Liam Yonts; granddaughters, Denise (Michael) Young, Nicole (Chris) Miday, Stefanie (Michael) Hoover and Stacey (Bryan) Hoffman; great granddaughters, Haleigh (Casey) Yonts, Sophia Young, Penelope Miday, Aubrey Hoffman and Hallie Hoover. The family is so grateful for the remarkable caregivers from Summa Hospice and the kind assistance from Visiting Angels and friend, Doug Gunn. Due to the current health situation a private family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton with Pastor Richard Lapehn, officiating. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Barberton Soup Kitchen, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 or Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved