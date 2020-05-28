BARBERTON -- Mary Kathryn "Katie" Walsh, 84, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at her residence. She was born October 23, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to Jennie Mae (Nagle) and James Powell. Katie attended Wadsworth High School and was a Class of 1953 graduate of Barberton High School. She married Harold, the love of her life in 1953 and they enjoyed 65 happy years together. Katie worked for several banks in Barberton, and the last several years at Key Bank where she was known as Mary, only her family called her Katie. She loved Casino trips and other bus excursions with the Local Senior Citizens. Katie also had a passion for playing cards and not many bested her in Euchre. Katie and Harold enjoyed camping, early on with their 3 daughters tent camping eventually moving up to a travel trailer exploring nearby parks and later still an excursion that included many western states. Later in life they camped with friends at Whispering Pines Camp Ground. Katie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, and she also was an active member of AARP in nearby Coventry. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters. She was also preceded in death by husband, Harold J. in 2019 and her daughter, Kathy in 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (George) Irwin of Doylestown and Cheryl (Joseph) Kendron of Wadsworth. Katie also was blessed with several grandchildren that she loved dearly, grandson, Matthew (John) Irwin; great grandsons, Henry Hoover, Brady Hoover and Owen Hoffman; great, great grandson, Liam Yonts; granddaughters, Denise (Michael) Young, Nicole (Chris) Miday, Stefanie (Michael) Hoover and Stacey (Bryan) Hoffman; great granddaughters, Haleigh (Casey) Yonts, Sophia Young, Penelope Miday, Aubrey Hoffman and Hallie Hoover. The family is so grateful for the remarkable caregivers from Summa Hospice and the kind assistance from Visiting Angels and friend, Doug Gunn. Due to the current health situation a private family service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton with Pastor Richard Lapehn, officiating. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Barberton Soup Kitchen, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 or Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.