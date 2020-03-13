|
|
Mary Kathleen (Kat) Roy, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Falls Village. Kat was born March 20, 1925 to Acy and Artie May (Sanderson) Gilbert in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was employed as a Bindery Worker at Hiney Printing for over 33 years, retiring in 1985. She was faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church. Kat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2001; her son, Dale and brother, Leo Gilbert. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Simmons; grandsons, Jason and Jarred Roy; great grandchild, Jaden Roy; siblings, Bob (Rosemary) Gilbert, Rosalee Blair and Edna Mae (Doyle) Hamlett; and special niece, Nita Meeker. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. A memorial luncheon will follow the services with a private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020