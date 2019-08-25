|
Mary Kathryn Feterle (Johnston) Mary Kathryn Feterle (nee Johnston) was born April 13, 1938 in Boston, Ohio and passed away August 19, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Adeline Johnston; husband of 49 years, Ronald W. Feterle; and son Timothy Feterle. Mary spent 35 years working with children and books: 7 years part time at Peninsula Public Library, and 28 years in the Woodridge School System as an educational aid and library clerk. She was Vice President of the local chapter of OAPSE for 10 years and a member of the Boston Township Zoning Board of Appeals for 6 years. Mary was a cheerleading advisor at Woodridge Middle and High School for 7 years. Mary is survived by her children James Feterle (Jo), Kathryn Feterle Estes (Sam), and Susan A. Post; grandchildren Jennifer Gregg (Ronnie), Andrew James Estes, Jordan and Colin Post; great-granddaughters Alyssa, McKenzie, and Jessalyn Gregg; and brother John Johnston (Pat). She was a loving aunt and great-aunt. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, camping and watching the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers play. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Peninsula United Methodist Church, 1575 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH (330-650-4181) www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019