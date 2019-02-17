Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 322-6131
For more information about
Mary Gregory
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Gregory


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Kathryn Gregory Obituary
Mary Kathryn Gregory

Mary Kathryn Gregory, 79, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away after a long illness in Tucson, Arizona with her family by her side on February 9, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas and son, Kirk, she is survived by her loving, and dear children, Jill (Greg), Jean (David), Lori (Eric); daughter-in-law, Donna Gregory; brother, Bill Hyslop Jr. (Barbara); sister-in-law, Carolyn White of Richmond Va.; along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mary was born in Akron, Ohio, she spent the majority of her life there and volunteered 20 years of her time with the Holiday Tree Festival for Children's Hospital. She was employed by Ohio Edison prior to running her own flower shop and catering businesses for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends for her gracious and caring personality.

A celebration of Life will be held at a private home on February 23, 2019. The family requests memorial contributions are directed to Agape Hospice & Palliative Care, 2980 N. Swan Rd., Ste 222, Tucson, Arizona 85712
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.