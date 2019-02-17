Mary Kathryn Gregory



Mary Kathryn Gregory, 79, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away after a long illness in Tucson, Arizona with her family by her side on February 9, 2019.



Preceded in death by husband, Thomas and son, Kirk, she is survived by her loving, and dear children, Jill (Greg), Jean (David), Lori (Eric); daughter-in-law, Donna Gregory; brother, Bill Hyslop Jr. (Barbara); sister-in-law, Carolyn White of Richmond Va.; along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Mary was born in Akron, Ohio, she spent the majority of her life there and volunteered 20 years of her time with the Holiday Tree Festival for Children's Hospital. She was employed by Ohio Edison prior to running her own flower shop and catering businesses for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends for her gracious and caring personality.



A celebration of Life will be held at a private home on February 23, 2019. The family requests memorial contributions are directed to Agape Hospice & Palliative Care, 2980 N. Swan Rd., Ste 222, Tucson, Arizona 85712