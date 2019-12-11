Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Mary Kathryn "Kay" Nordstrom


1917 - 2019
TALLMADGE -- Mary Kathryn Nordstrom "Kay", 102, of Tallmadge, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on December 7, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1917 to Homer and Anna George of Louisville, Kentucky. Kay was raised in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. Kay and her husband, Donald lived in Akron, Ohio for many years before moving to Tallmadge, Ohio. She was a member of First Church of God in Tallmadge. Kay loved to shop, crossword puzzles, yoga and playing bridge. She loved to entertain family and friends and was the perfect hostess. There was nothing Kay liked better than an interesting conversation with good friends. She could have an engaging conversation with anyone. Kay was independent, thoughtful, and always considerate of others. She lived in her own home until the last few months. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Homer Jr; and her beloved husband, Donald. Kay is survived by her dear cousins of Columbus and all her friends in Akron and Tallmadge. Funeral service will be 12:00, December 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with Pastor Josh Deeter officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Summa Hospice of Akron, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
