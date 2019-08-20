|
Mary Kay Luby Mary Kay Luby, 90, of Akron passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on August 16, 2019 at The Village of St. Edward. Calling hours will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 am at St. Sebastian Catholic Church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, 476 Mull Ave. Akron, OH 44398-2006. Full obituary can be viewed in Thursday and Friday's paper or at www.HummelCares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019