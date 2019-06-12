|
|
Mary Kay Wood
Together Again
Kay Wood, 74, passed away June 7, 2019. Kay was an amazing caregiver, she loved to bowl and be with her friends. This world will surely be a lesser place without her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Durward "Woody"; brother, Frank Craft and sisters, Joanne Gostlin and Diane Craft. She is survived by her son, Durby (Annette) Wood; granddaughter, Kyla Peirce-Wood; brothers, Charles (Phyliss) and Calvin Craft; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
SCHERMESSER
(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019