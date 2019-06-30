|
|
Mary Kennedy
Mary Kennedy, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away June 15, 2019 at Bath Creek Estates. Mary was an Akron area resident for most of her life and she enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing bingo and going to the casino.
Preceded in death by husband, Edward and son, Edward, Jr., she will be sadly missed by son, Ralph (Sandy); grandchildren, David, Michelle and Allysha; five great-grandchildren; sister,
Judy Davis; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mary's name to the .
To send a special message to the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019