Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
Mary Kinsinger Obituary
Mary Russ "Rusty" Kinsinger, 93, of Akron, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Akron to the late Peter and Anastasia Russ, Mary had been a life-long Akron resident. She was a member of St. Bernard Parish for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert C.; son, Mark; her brother Joseph O. Russ; and grandson, Robert C. III; she is survived by sons, Robert C. Jr., David, and Charles; niece, Debbie Post; goddaughter, Diane Dekovich; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 11 to 1 at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1:00. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery will follow. Please visit Rusty's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
