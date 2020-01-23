|
|
On January 18, 2020, Mary Kozar passed away at the age of 90 from complications of Alzheimer's. Our family initially lost the mother that we knew about 15 years ago to this insidious disease. That was the mother that raised three daughters to be as independent and as strong willed as she was and the wife that cared for her husband, Raymond J. Kozar who suffered with Emphysema and predeceased her in 1991. They were married for 32 years. She is the mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother for whom we grieve. Mary leaves behind her daughters, Sharon (David) Williamson, Carol (John) Steele and Jodi (Jerry) Reymann; grandchildren, whom she loved so much, Haley Reymann, Brandi (Derrick) Gingras, Michelle (Heath) Smith, Michael (Lauren Brown) Williamson; great-grand children, Daniel Smith, Alexis and Samantha Gingras and Rhett Williamson; brother, Marvin (Sandi) Martin, of Surprise, Ariz. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elnora Martin; brother, C. Eugene Martin; great-grandson, Grey Williamson. Mary was a longtime member of Grace Church of Norton and retired from Key Bank. The family wishes to thank special friends, Donna Haynes and Sherry Cook for their never-ending friendship and visits to Mary in the nursing home even after those visits became a challenge, and two way conversations were random at best. Your friendship will always be remembered and much appreciated. We sincerely thank you. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with a funeral service immediately following at 4 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203. Private interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the (act.alz.org), or , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or call 800-272-3900, in hopes that a cure will be found before you or your family experience this disease that robs one of their mind, physical ability, dignity, friendships and families. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mary's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020