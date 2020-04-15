|
Mother Mary L. Allen, at the blessed age of 89, received her wings on April 4, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General due to the virus COVID-19. Mother Allen was born on February 18, 1931, to the late Hezekiah and Fannie Williams, in Randolph County, GA. She was a faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother's Board. She was loved by all who came to know her, she will be Truly Missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, the late Boyze and Mary Gilbert; husband, Lenon Allen, Sr.; four siblings; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, five children, Lenon "Ricky" Allen Jr. (Kevilyn), Carolyn Maxwell, Gloria Cox, Patricia Nelson, Linda Ross (Jacob); brother, Gerald Williams; sister, Marilyn Williams; sisters-in-law, Estella Williams and Sandra Rush; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A Homegoing service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Dr. David Nelson, Officiating and Bishop C. M. Jenkins, Eulogizing. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends my visit at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 491 Vernon Odom Blvd., Unit 300, Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020