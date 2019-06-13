Mary L. Blackmon



Together Again



Mary L. Blackmon went to sleep in the arms of The Lord, June 5, 2019 at the blessed age of 85.



She was born January 17, 1934 in Vredenburgh, Ala. to Estelle Brown and Tom McCants, raised by grandparents, Jim and Lela Brown



She was a faithful member of Mt Zion Baptist Church for over 60 years, Summit County Board of Elections Ward 4 precinct community person since 1955,. licensed cosmetologist since 1957, Past Secretary Star of Bethlehem Chap 164 Order of Eastern Star. Her greatest service was volunteering for the Good Samaritan Hunger Center distributing food to the public at various community centers. In November she was the proud recipient of The Sr. Jordan Haddad Awards recognizing her nearly 40 years serving soup to those in need, who affectionately named her " The Soup Lady".



Preceded in death by husband, Dallas; daughter, Rosemary Blackmon-Terrell and sister,



Rebecca Finney, she leaves to cherish her memory sons, Alvin J. and Rev. Ron Blackmon. Grandchildren, Jermaine, Julian, Ronnel, Brandon, Dynasty, Dorenda,



Jasper, Latoya and Ryan.



And a host of other loving relatives, a niece, nephews, cousins and very special friends.



Homegoing service will be Sat., June 15, 2019, 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron, OH 44310, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until of service.



Interment, Monday, 10:45 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Condolences may be sent to 1083 Peerless Ave., Akron, OH 44320