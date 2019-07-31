Home

Bethel Lutheran Church
3852 Everett Rd
Bath, OH 44210
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
3852 Everett Rd.
Richfield, OH
View Map
Committal
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Mary L. Borsvold


1927 - 2019
Mary L. Borsvold Obituary
Mary L. Borsvold

Mary L. Borsvold, longtime resident of Bath, passed away peacefully, aged 91, in a nursing home in Beckley, West Virginia on July 12, 2019.

She was born Mary Lines in 1927 to Gertrude and John Lines in New Haven, Connecticut and lived there for many years, graduating high school from St. Mary's Academy. In 1950, she married Herbert Borsvold, who worked as a Chemical Engineer with B.F. Goodrich, and with whom Mary raised two children. In the 1960s and early 1970s Mary and the family moved back and forth between Connecticut and Ohio, settling in Bath in 1973. Mary and Herb also lived in Akron and Westfield Center in later years, before moving to be near family in West Virginia seven years ago.

Mary worked part-time at several positions in the Fairlawn area, most notably as an administrative assistant at Carolyn Riley Real Estate Services. Mary and Herb were members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Richfield. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and having dinner and singing songs with friends on Friday nights for many years in the piano lounge at the Covered Bridge Lounge in Bath.

Preceded in death by her older brother, John Lines and, last September, by her husband, Herbert H. Borsvold, Mary is survived by daughter, Cathy Siers (husband Dolan); son, David (wife Pamela Gray); and granddaughter, Lisa Siers Urtso.

A memorial service for Mary and Herb will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 3852 Everett Rd. in Richfield, followed the same day by a committal of their ashes at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at 2:00 p.m. Cards of condolence may be sent to Borsvold, P.O. Box 1623, Mentor, OH 44061.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
