Mary L. Bradley Mary L. Bradley (nee Finnerty), 82, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cleveland, the daughter of the late John and Emma Finnerty, she was a graduate of Ursuline Academy before attending Cleveland State University and then the University of Akron. A 50 year member of Holy Family Parish in Stow, Mary had served as PSR teacher and sang in the choir. She and her husband, Phil, were long time residents of Silver Lake. She at one time served on the Women's Boards of Stan Hywet and Akron General Medical Center. Her many interests included painting, music and travel. Her survivors include husband of 59 years, Philip C. Bradley; son, Douglas Bradley (wife, Linda, deceased); daughters, Sheila (Michael) Neely, and Jill (Matthew) Schieve; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ethan, Nicole, and Mitchell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Gray; and brother, John "Jack" Finnerty. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Interment will take place at 2:30 at Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village. The family would like to acknowledge Mary's many care givers who loving cared for her over the years and received her love in return. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or to Hospice of Cleveland Clinic. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 10, 2019