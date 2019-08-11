|
Mary L. Bradley Mary L. Bradley (nee Finnerty), 82, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Calling hours will be TODAY from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Interment will take place at 2:30 at Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or to Hospice of Cleveland Clinic. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019