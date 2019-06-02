Mary L. Curry



Mary Lynn Curry went home to be with her Lord on May 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Akron, Ohio, to W.



Richard and Mary M. (Kast) Curry on February 5, 1954. She is now with her mother who she dearly missed, having lost her mother at age 17.



"God saw she was getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around her and whispered, 'Come with me'".



Mary lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls, with time also spent in southern California and Springfield, Illinois. She loved to help others, and collected new friends anywhere she was, no matter what she was doing. She served as the Activities Director at several retirement communities, and was beloved by the residents for her energy and creative spirit, and mostly because she took them on wonderful adventures and filled their lives with joy.



Creativity flowed out of Mary in everything she did and said. Her favorite activity was collecting rocks, fossils, and shells of all sorts. She never met a rock she didn't like. This took her on mining adventures to Herkimer, N.Y., Topsail Island, N.C., Petoskey, Mich., and the shores of Lake Erie. She also loved to create new things from those rocks and shells as well as out of discarded items, designing and selling birdbaths made from old glassware and ceramics. Her greatest love was the ocean, claiming she should have been a mermaid, so she was always most comfortable and at peace at the beach.



Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; her stillborn daughter, Emily; and father,



Richard. She is survived by her husband, Roger Herbst; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hutchens and Jane Herbst; brothers-in-law, Doug Hutchens and Bob Herbst; her beloved dog/daughter, Willamina; and so many dear and precious friends that she collected throughout her life, each a special part of her family.



There will be a memorial service for Mary on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Greensburg United Methodist Church in Green, Ohio.



In lieu of any flowers, Mary would like memorials to be made to: Open M, 941 Princeton Street, Akron, OH 44311, or online at openm.org.



(Hopkins Lawver,



AKRON, 330-733-6271)



www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019