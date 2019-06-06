|
Mary L. Curry
Mary Lynn Curry went home to be with her Lord on May 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. There will be a memorial service for Mary on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Greensburg United Methodist Church in Green, Ohio.
In lieu of any flowers, Mary would like memorials to be made to: Open M, 941 Princeton Street, Akron, OH 44311, or online at openm.org.
